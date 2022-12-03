Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Nov. 21

FIGHT: An officer was assigned as the School Resource Officer at the Greenville City Schools k-8 building. During this time, the officer was called to investigate a physical fight that occurred in the gym on the 5-8 side of the school building. It was determined to be mutual combat. Citations were prepared and later voided due to the school not wishing to pursue charges but school discipline only.

Nov. 26

JUVENILE COMP: At 2:25 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Tillman to check the welfare of a possible missing juvenile. Known juvenile was later found out past curfew and was cited for the offense.

Nov. 28

SHOPLIFTING: At 4:14 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue on a shoplifting complaint. The Asset Protection Associate advised a female with two children had taken 98 cent stickers off of trash cans and placed them over the barcodes on the items in her grocery cart. The Associate said the female had one of the juveniles with her, wearing the back pack, before it was placed into the shopping cart at the self checkouts. Video and a third party observed the female get into a blue truck. The female in the video was identified as Amanda Odum. When officers confronted her, she advised her 18-year-old daughter must’ve taken her vehicle. Officer’s showed Odum a photo and advised her that it was clearly not an 18-year-old in the photo, but her. Odum was cited for theft and given a trespass warning for Walmart.

Nov. 29

WANTED PERSON: At 1:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Warren Street in reference to an overdose. Upon Arrival, it was found that no one had overdosed and no medical attention was needed. During the investigation, officers discovered William Bush was at the residence. It was then discovered that Bush had a felony warrant out of Darke County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. He was arrested and transported to the jail where he was incarcerated with no bond.

Nov. 30

AGENCY ASSIST: At 5:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Oaktree in reference to an agency assist to apprehend Derhonda McNally for Adult Parole. Upon arrival, McNally was located outside the listed residence and arrested with no bond.

WANTED PERSON: At 11:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of St. Rt. 49 South in reference to a fight. Officers learned that Amber Ross and Joshua Johnson both had active warrants for their arrests. The two were believed to be arguing. Ross had a felony probation violation through the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in reference to dangerous drugs with no bond. Ross was arrested and transported to the jail where it was discovered that she had a laceration to the back of her head hidden with her long hair that was bleeding. Greenville Rescue responded and transported her to Wayne ER for treatment.

Dec. 1

DRUGS: Officers observed a Chevy HHR traveling westbound on West Main Street at 1:45 a.m. fail to display its county sticker as required by law. A traffic stop was conducted and through the course of the investigation, the driver refused to identify and narcotics were located. Officers later identified the driver as Matthew Caupp. He was arrested and transported to the jail where he was incarcerated on charges of second degree misdemeanor for obstructing official business and fifth degree felony possession of drugs, he is to be held on no bond. Upon searching the vehicle while taking inventory before it was to be towed, officers found a small metal container on a lanyard and the K9 unit was dispatched. Inside the container, a crystal-like substance which had the appearance of methamphetamine was located, and officers also found a smoking pipe which had burnt residue inside.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]