Four appear in Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Adam J. Uchyn, 39, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the sole count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree. He faced up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Uchyn advised the court he had been clean for almost six years before this incident occurred claiming “he is just not trying to get into trouble anymore.” Uchyn was determined to be a good candidate for an In Lieu of Conviction (ILC) program. His guilty plea will be held while he completes the ILC for a period of up to 60 months and partakes in 100 hours of community service. If he fails to comply, his guilty plea will be picked up, and Uchyn could face incarceration.

Phillip L. Newman, 47, of Dayton, appeared for a possession of drugs charge, a felony of the third degree. The court is awaiting lab reports on the measurement of drugs because if the weight comes back under three grams, the offense will be lowered to a felony five. However, if the weight is above three grams, Newman will face up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Newman’s defense attorney Nicole Pohlman advised the court that if the case is lowered to a felony of the fifth degree, she will be filing for ILC.

Amba M. Cook, 43, of Union City, is awaiting evaluation of two pending cases after the court was advised there was recommendation for her to be evaluated for competency. Judge Hein agreed to listen to the recommendation in order to ensure she is able to understand the court hearings, and is waiting to hear back from the forensic psychiatry center. Cook is facing one charge of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree and harassment with a bodily substance, also a felony of the fifth degree on another. Judge Hein continued Cook’s jail time until transportation options can be worked out, as she advised she did not have a way to make her appointments if she were to be let out. Judge Hein also advised he would like to see the forensic evaluation before they proceed with any bond modifications.

Amber M. Ross, 21, of New Madison, faced two charges: one being possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, and the other charge was a two count indictment of possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, both felonies of the fifth degree. Judge Hein advised the court, the legislation suggests more people should be given a chance to change through treatment opportunities. Ross was granted admission into ILC for up to 60 months with 50 hours of community service. Judge Hein also ordered a no contact order between Ross and Josh Johnson.

Joshua J. Johnson, 38, is currently being held in the Darke County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Judge Hein told Ross he was doing her a favor.

“Lose the loser or lose the user if he’s not healthy for you. You’ve got to learn to get away from people that are dragging you down or causing you to stumble,” Judge Hein said.

Ross will remain in incarceration until the specifics of a treatment plan can be worked out.

