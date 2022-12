GREENVILLE — A free concert will be given by the Greenville High School Instrumental Music Department on Thursday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., in the Greenville Senior High School Gym. The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature the GHS Wind Symphony, Jazz Scene and GHS Orchestra. The groups will present both serious and seasonal music for your enjoyment. Come join them and get into the holiday mood with this enjoyable concert.