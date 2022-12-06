Ansonia Legion gives back to community

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

ANSONIA — The Ansonia American Legion Post 353 recently held their distribution of funds for community organizations. Nearly 15 organizations received the funds that will ultimately benefit the community as a whole.

Post 353 Commander Jennifer Anthony explained the funds are raised through the events hosted by the Legion. She praised the support they receive from the community and shared that the support they receive through the meals that are open to the public ends up going back to the community.

This year’s list of beneficiaries included the Ansonia Athletic Department who received funds for each touchdown scored. With the season the Tiger football had this year, they received a huge donation.

Other recipients included Boy Scout Troop 114, Girl Scout Troop 3007, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, Ansonia Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue, Rossburg Fire Department, Greenville Honor Guard, Greenville American Legion Baseball, Darke County Shriners, Ansonia High School Band, Ansonia Schools with assistance to purchase a Kuboda and with assistance to purchase new hurdles to host the WOAC Junior High Track & Field tournament, Ansonia Tiger Cubs cheer team and the Ansonia Academic Boosters.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]