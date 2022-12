UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter congratulates Braden Wisner as the Member of the Quarter for the second quarter of the school year.

He is always willing to roll up his sleeves and help with the task at hand. He even cleans up the ag shop without being asked. Wisner participates in many FFA activities including cooking chicken for Fall Fair and getting second place on his entries. He also had entries in The Darke County Fair.

Braden is the son of Zack and Jamie Wisner.