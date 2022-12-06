Teams compete in parli pro contest

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to the Versailles FFA members who competed in the District FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest on Nov. 30 at Trotwood. As part of the Parliamentary Procedure contest, each team, consisting of six to eight members, was responsible for completing a 15 minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure that included using six different abilities and motions. Each student also took a test that assessed their knowledge of rules of order related to parliamentary procedure.

The Varsity team consisted of Chair Colin Batten, Secretary Camille George, and members Andrew Lyons, Zoe Billenstein, Jayna Luthman, and Eden Barga. The team placed fourth.

Versailles FFA placed eighth in the novice contest with all eighth grade members competing. The team included President Ben Pitsenbarger, Vice President Gracie Henry, Secretary Greta Broering, Treasurer Lucy Schmitmeyer,, Reporter Natalie Gehret, Sentinel Rhylan Broerman, Student Advisor Nathan Timmerman, and member Brady Rogers. .