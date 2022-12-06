FFA chapter plans food drive

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA is hosting its 27th annual Can Food Drive to benefit the Versailles Area Council of Churches.

Students participating in this drive are Versailles Middle School and High School. In the high school cans will be collected in the first period classes and in the middle school cans are collected in the homeroom.

The Can Food Drive starts Dec. 14 and runs through Dec. 21. The Can Food items will be delivered to the Council of Churches in Versailles and help serve the needs in Versailles and surrounding area all winter. Also, the Can Food Drive includes toilet paper, paper towels, household cleaning items, and bathroom items. No home canned goods, please.

The Versailles Council of Churches has expressed special needs for canned chicken and pork, boxed potatoes, Kraft macaroni and cheese, Hamburger/Tuna Helper, cake mixes, cake frosting, stuffing, cleaning products, laundry soap, canned fruit, beans, canned soups, canned vegetables, sugar, boxed pasta and pasta sauce, toilet paper, dish soap, paper towels, shampoo and conditioner.

The high school first period class, based on an average, that collects the most cans will earn a pizza party and the top homeroom class in the junior high, based on an average, that collects the most cans will also earn a pizza party. In the high school money can also be collected and one dollar is worth two cans. All the money is given to the Council of Churches who will purchase meat and supplies where they are short.