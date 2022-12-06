Local Briefs

FM BOE meets

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Monday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m.

Board of Elections to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m., for the December regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Commission meeting canceled

GREENVILLE — The Board of Darke County Commissioners regularly scheduled Agenda Session set for this Thursday, Dec. 8 will be canceled due to the County Commissioners Association Conference. The Commissioners will continue their regular scheduled sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 13 and 15, 1:30 p.m.