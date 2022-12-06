SCB hosts annual Christmas Concert

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform its annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Connection Point Church of God in Sidney, 3 p.m.

“The Sidney Civic Band is delighted to perform our Annual Christmas concert,” stated Sidney Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote. “The band will perform selections from both secular and religious genres, celebrating the joy of the season. We are pleased to have two local soloists performing. Gregory Ashe, tenor vocalist, and Del Braund, piper, will add their talents to our music.”

Selections for the concert include “Fanfare on an Old French Carol”, “Season’s Greetings Medley”, “Rock Around the Clock”, “Polar Express”, “Nessun Dorma” and “Amazing Grace” just to name a few.”

This will be the last concert conducted by Phil Chilcote, who has led the Sidney Civic Band for 15 years. “To the wonderful supporters of the Sidney Civic Band, my dear friends, it is with mixed feelings that I dress in my tails and mount the podium for the last time with your band here in Sidney. These past 15 years as your ‘Maestro Phil’ has been a fabulous experience for me,” reflects Chilcote. “When I became the Conductor of the SCB in 2007, I had a vision in my mind and heart for the band, to make it not my band – but your band, to help the musicians reach their highest potential in order to provide great entertainment, to support the community in both good and bad times through great music and to create ways to encourage young musicians to fall in love with music, like I did in the 6th grade. This has been one of the greatest experiences that I have ever had; thanks to you, our audience, and to the band; a fabulous collection of master musicians. I truly love you all!”

The Connection Point Church of God’s Relay for Life team will provide complementary cookies to thank the audience. The concert is free.