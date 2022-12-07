Arcanum FFA competes in Job Interview

ARCANUM — Members of the Arcanum MVCTC FFA recently tested their job interview skills at the District 5 Job Interview Contest at National Trail.

The Job Interview contest is one of the most practical contest available because almost everyone will at some point in their lives be in an interview. The students competing in this contest prepared a resume and cover letter before the contest and when they reach the contest they complete a job application, in person interview and a follow-up letter. Every component of this contest is modeled after what a real interview would entail and prepares students for life after high school. Arcanum MVCTC FFA members competing in the District Contest were Zoe Monnin, Kamryn Beisner, and Emilie Fout. Zoe placed 3rd in Division 4 and Kamryn placed 6th in Division 1.