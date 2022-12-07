Versailles FFA awards point winners

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Nov. 21, the Versailles FFA announced its first nine-weeks point winners. To earn points members participate in different activities through the chapter such as Career Development Events and community service activities.

The point system is divided into high school, 8th grade, and capstone divisions. The winners of the high school division are Maggie McGlinch, first, Molly White-Shappie, second, and Paige Gehret, third.

The eighth grade division winner is Hank Smith, first, Ryan and Jacob Shoeff, second and Patrick McGlinch and Nathan Timmerman, third.

The winners of the capstone division are Grifon Miller, first, Trevor Luthman, second, and Noah Shimp, third.

Each of these students were awarded a prize of money for their hard work and effort.

The first place class was Mrs. Wuebkers first period.