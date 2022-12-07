November court statistics

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for November 2022.

There were 250 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in November 2022.

The cases are broken down as follows: 49 criminal, 6 OMVIs, 118 other traffic and 77 civil cases. There were 307 cases terminated/disposed of in November 2022.

For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.