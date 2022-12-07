Brock Short named to Division III First Team All-Ohio

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Ohio teams for Division II and III were released on Dec. 7. They have released the teams of different divisions each day, starting on Dec. 5.

Greenville High School senior running back Brock Short made the Division III All-Ohio First Team Offense.

Short led the MVL in rushing yards with 2,118. Short had 3,745 career rushing yards, 44 career touchdowns and 264 career points. He now holds the school record for rushing yards in a season, rushing yards in a career and career scoring record.

He was named to the All-MVL First Team and was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Short was named to the Division III Southwest District First Team Offense.

