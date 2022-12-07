By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners discuss electrical upgrades and contracts. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

Sealed bids for the electrical upgrades to the 300 Garst Ave., Greenville property were received. The bids were made for the installation of a county generator, and they were due by 1 p.m. on Dec. 6.. The three bids that were received were read at the 1:30 p.m. Regular Session meeting.

Garber Electrical Contractors, Inc. placed a bid at 8:47 a.m. for $139,850, 3-Way Electric Inc’s bid was placed at 9:44 a.m. for $177,145, and Buschur Electric Inc. placed their bid of $176,215 at 12:46 p.m. All bids were approved to be submitted for review to be awarded next week, as the commissioners will be out of office Thursday, Nov. 8 due to the County Commissioners Association Conference.

The commissioners will continue their regular scheduled sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 13 and 15, at 1:30 p.m.

A contract between the Darke County Auditor and Lois A. Spitzer, CPA was approved for the financial statements and federal schedule. The statements will comprise the government-wide net position and modified cash basis as of Dec. 31, 2022. A compilation engagement with respect to those financial statements will also be performed.

“Carol Ginn (Darke County Auditor) has been doing our books for I think at least 20 years, but it is a process we have to do when we go through an audit. We are just having our stuff formalized and alphabetized,” Aultman said.

Darke County vehicle maintenance contracts were approved with the Darke County Auxiliary, City of Greenville and Village of Union City, OH for 2023. The county maintains, services, and repairs vehicles and equipment at its County Vehicle Maintenance Facility located at the 1100 block of Martin Street, and there are desires to contract with Auxiliary to provide services to them as well.

The contract is mainly focusing on the rate changes that have occurred. Aultman said they focused on the per hourly rate and “a majority of the other costs stayed static.”

“We had to go up just because of the cost of materials,” Aultman said.

An expense request for Krista Fourman Unger with Darke County Solid Waste was approved for $120. This is to cover OALPRP Board Planning for Jan. 24 through 25 in Cincinnati. Not only was Unger’s expense approved, but a fund transfer for Children Services Support was too.

The Board of Darke County Commissioners met in “Regular Session” on Dec. 29, 2021, and signed a resolution to approve the 2022 Annual Appropriations, and as part of the approval, the commissioners agreed to support the Job and Family Services each month. For December, a fund transfer of $60,842.61 was approved.

