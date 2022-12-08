Holiday Art Show at Arts Place

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize/Mercer Center of Arts Place is having their Holiday Art Show now through Jan. 6. The Holiday Art Show is a free exhibit and is open to the public. You’re invited to stop by and purchase handcrafted goods from area artists and creators.

It is funded in part by support from the Ohio Arts Council and The National Endowment for the Arts. The center is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and on Tuesdays by appointment only. Handcrafted items make excellent gifts.

For any questions or for more information, contact Rachel Parker, 419-394-0707 or [email protected]

The Holiday Art Show is held at Auglaize/Mercer Center of Arts Place which is located at 207 East Spring Street, St. Marys.