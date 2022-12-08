Blue Angels announce 2023 officers

VERSAILLES — The Blue Angels called their Dec. 3 meeting to order. Pledges were said and roll call was called. The questions was what is your favorite Christmas movie? Blake Addis read the devotions called the” true meaning of Christmas.” The secretary’s report was read, and a motion to approve by Blake Addis and second by Tony Spilzer. Alivia Addis gave the treasurer’s report and a motion to approve was made by Blake Addis and seconded by Tony Spitzer.

Blake gave the community service report. The club collected 106 cans of food and was going to be donated to a family in our community. He also reminded that there will be an email coming with trash bash sign up information and bring it to the February meeting.

Old Business: Project books have increased from $6 to $8. Officer books are due to the extension office Jan. 20. You can get a score sheet off the e-clover website. County medal and premier forms are also due to the extension office by January 20th.Please don’t create a new profile account if you are already a 4-H member from last year. There will be no county fees.

Advisor time: Sharon Harpest reviewed items for their gold club sheet. Jennifer Richards held the election of officers. The following is a list of the club’s 2023 officers:

President: Gabby Spitzer

Vice President: Evan Addis

Secretary: Natalie Stacy

Treasurer: Alivia Addis

Reporter: GraceLynn Harter

Historian: Daxton Harter, GraceLynn

Community Service: Blake Addis

Health & Safety- Katelyn Yoder

Recreation: Daxton Harter

The meeting was adjourned with a motion by Blake Addis and second by Natalie Stacy. Next meeting will be in February. Advisor will have a meeting in January to decide the calendar for 2023. Members will receive an email and text message. The club enjoyed their Christmas party at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles. The club provided the pizza and drinks. Officers brought cookies/desserts. The club had a $5 gift exchange. The club wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Respectfully submitted,

Blake Addis