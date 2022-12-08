Painting and ornaments help Boys & Girls Club

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Boys & Girls Club is currently taking bids on a one-of-a-kind watercolor painting by Paul Ackley. The painting features the Community Christmas Tree located in the Annie Oakley Park.

In addition to owning the original, the Boys & Girls Club is also offering art lovers an opportunity to own a print of the beautiful piece. They have limited the number of prints to 50 and the cost for each print is $15.

Proceeds from the sale of this painting will be used for Christmas and other activities at the Greenville Boys & Girls Club.

Jenkins thanked Ackley and Mark Loudy at Loudy Office Machines for their assistance with the painting and also prints of the painting.

Pick up a print by stopping at the Greenville Boys & Girls Club, 613 S. Broadway, Greenville. Bidders can also stop in at the Club to make their bid. Bidding can also be called into the Boys & Girls Club from 4-8 p.m. at 937-547-1122 or call Director Tom Jenkins at 937-670-6823.

In addition to the painting, the Club currently has Christmas Tree set up called The Giving Tree. This tree is decorated with snowmen and Christmas tree ornaments that were painted in the arts and crafts room by the kids and staff who attend the Club.

Stop in and pick up a tree ornament off of The Giving Tree. The cost is a $10 donation or a $10 gift certificate from Greenville area merchants.

Give the joy of Christmas to all kids of the Greenville Boys & Girls Club as well as a few smiles along the way.

Gift cards, cash or check donations can also be mailed to Greenville Boys & Girls Club, 613 S. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or stop by the Club from 4-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday or 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Jenkins said, “Thanks everyone from myself and the rest of the club staff and have a wonderful holiday season.”