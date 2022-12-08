Holiday Concert with the Dianne Coble Ensemble

TROY — Dianne (Hughes) Coble returns to her hometown to share some holiday cheer. Since 2012 this large choir has been sharing their message of joy in music by performing throughout the area.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., Dianne Coble will bring her choir back home to Troy, which is where she claims her roots. This 12+ member choir will be singing their holiday favorites with characteristic soulful rhythm and enthusiasm. Expect to hear your favorite hymns and carols, and by all means, expect to leave with a big smile on your face. As Dianne says, “There is no greater means of expressing the season’s joy and uniting people than through music.” A variety of Christmas music is sure to have something for everyone.

The concert will be held at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The concert is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org .