GPL Friends of the Library to host Open House

GREENVILLE — Another popular Greenville Public Library tradition is back this year as the Friends of the Library Holiday Open House returns on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until the library closes at 2 p.m. Just as in past years, guests will be treated to music, holiday cheer, and a boatload of cookies.

New this year will be fun Christmas puppet shows provided by the GPL Puppet Pals. Puppet shows will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Storytime room on the first floor.

Patrons are not required to register for this event and are invited to stay as long as they like or come and go as they please. The library will be open for regular business and the Friends Continuous Book Sale will be available as always on the second floor in the Computer Lab.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Friends of Greenville Public Library can sign up anytime by filling out an application form found in their brochure. Brochures can be found at the library near the donation box at the continuous book sale or on the information board located near the Christmas tree on the first floor of the library.