Register for Touch of Glass program

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library is proud to announce we are now registering patrons for their upcoming Touch of Glass program.

Touch of Glass owner Mariah North will return to the library on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to share another of her hands-on stained glass projects. The program will begin at 10 a.m. in the third floor conference room where patrons will be making their very own winter gnome suncatcher.

Registration is required for this event. The program is open to 10 patrons over the age of 18. Three alternate names will also be taken in the instance a registrant drops out.

Register by calling the library at (937) 548-3915. The roster will fill up fast, so don’t delay if you want to be a part of this free event.

Touch of Glass is located at 620 South Broadway, near Annie Oakley Memorial Plaza. Check them out online on Facebook or at their website, touchofglassgreenville.com.