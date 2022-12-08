Monroe Central cheer coach arrested

PARKER CITY, Ind. — On Dec. 7, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Monroe Central Junior/Senior High School. The school had concerns about a cheerleading coach that was possibly sharing inappropriate material with some members of her squad. Randolph County investigators responded and began an investigation.

The investigation found the coach had shared a photo of a nude adult male with at least three members of the squad. At the conclusion of the investigation, the coach, identified as Hanna L Gilmer, 28, of Muncie, Ind. was booked into the Randolph County Jail under a $500 cash bond. She was charged with three counts of Indiana Code 35-49-3-3(2), Dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 Felony. Monroe Central cooperated in full with the investigation and there is no concerns of any further danger to students at the school in regards to this matter. All arrested persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of law.

Level 6 felonies carry a sentence of 6 months to 2 1/2 years imprisonment (advisory sentence of 1 year). The law allows a Judge to reduce or convert a Level 6 felony to a Class A misdemeanor under certain circumstances.