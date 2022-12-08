Santa’s House is open for visits

GREENVILLE — Santa Claus has taken up seasonal residence in Greenville! He can be found in the Santa House at Annie Oakley Park next to the impressive community Christmas tree. Santa visits began on Monday Dec. 5 and will run through Christmas Eve. The community can locate Santa’s hours on the “Downtown Santa House” Facebook page where times will be posted weekly.

Kristi Strawser, who helped coordinate Santa’s temporary housing, said, “The Santa House that was a staple in downtown Greenville was a terrific memory for myself and many others in our community as children. We waited outside the house eagerly waiting for our turn to visit with Santa. Unfortunately, this is not something the young children have been able to experience.”

Strawser approached Ryan Delk, Greenville Safety Service Director, and Mayor Steve Willman last month about the idea of bringing the Santa House to the community. Delk quickly enlisted the help of others, including Eric Fee, to obtain a trailer for Santa. The Hogg Shop donated the use of the trailer, and Matt Myers and the Greenville City Street Department worked hard to get the trailer decorated and ready for Santa this year.

The goal is to work towards building a more permanent Santa House and increase Santa Hours for the next holiday season and many more to come.