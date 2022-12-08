WHC to discontinue Senior Behavioral Health Services

GREENVILLE — Wayne HealthCare is adjusting operations and service lines, due to national staffing shortages and healthcare challenges. The hospital will close its inpatient senior behavioral health unit effective Dec. 16.

“The decision to discontinue senior behavioral health services at our hospital has been particularly difficult,” said Jeff Subler, Wayne HealthCare’s President and CEO. “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the unit because we know behavioral health remains a need on a regional level, but it became apparent we needed to refocus our resources on our core services. We continue to battle the after effects of the pandemic which include staffing shortages, wage inflation and sky-high drug and materials prices. As a rural healthcare facility this requires us to evaluate and align services with the resources we have.”

The unit is managed by Horizon Health, so the hospital will offer employees employment within other areas of the hospital to eliminate unfilled positions and align workforce gaps.

“Wayne HealthCare is the only hospital in Darke County and we remain the hospital of choice for acute care services, said Kim Freeman, VP of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “The community knows us for providing quality care services like orthopedics, robotic surgery, general surgery, cancer services, wellness, gynecology and obstetrics. We remain committed to delivering five-star quality care with compassion, while providing care for patients close to home.