Asking the question – Is life unfair?

Sometimes it’s hard to accept life the way it is, flawed and often unfair. Over time beautifully innocent souls become hardened by society. Factions prey upon the impressionable. Constitutional entities operate unscrupulously with a heavy hand or excessively apathetic. Those who witness or become victims of misuse of authority are often afraid to contest for fear they will endure even more suffering.

Often, we do not recognize our own misdeeds, but we do recognize them when we are trespassed against. We feel hurt when we are unjustly accused and disappointed with people who think the worst of others. We’ve all fallen victim to a different set of rules applied towards ourselves than towards others. This may have first occurred when you had friends over and they broke something without any retribution when just a week earlier you did the same thing but were severely punished. In other words, different rules for different fools.

Corruption makes for good stories in movies and television series. Afterall it’s the classic fight between good and evil and most of us would like to see the righteous ascend victorious. But malfeasance exists at all levels of society, from big New York City to little Darke County. Some may be shocked, but Christians are not shocked by this truth for they know of their own battles against impropriety.

If we did not have a moral code written deep within ourselves, we would not be capable of recognizing injustice. Unfortunately, often there is no recourse when someone has wronged us. A boss falsely accused us; our landlord decides to sell, and we must vacate, our job is being eliminated, someone is granted a council seat, but we are denied the same opportunity, we were picked up for a faulty license plate light, even though it was working, as a pretense to arrest us for DUI. All these examples seem unfair but often go uncontested. Why?

Man is neither good nor bad, but rather both good and bad. Each having differing thresholds of flagrancy but none uncapable of transgression. Yet no one should be dismayed by this truth for it was the fall of man, Adam and Eve, that caused our debauchery. We are the result of how our ancestors were reared from generation to generation. Our morals, values, priorities, manners, integrity and conduct are a result of our upbringing, desires, and conscience (which can be well-formed or malformed).

Throughout history we see the ongoing battle between good and evil. It is blatantly apparent as we study the Holocaust and Nazi Germany. Many can see the battle intensifying in the US today. But never be disheartened because although we do not know each maneuver nor how long it will take to unfold, we know that in the final victory good will triumph over evil.

Like a stone thrown into a river, evil creates ripples that impact other lives. Good can have the same effect, but it is a harder path to take since choosing good requires willfully giving up control of our lives, surrendering and trusting in a higher power. Those without abiding faith would rather put their trust in man’s brokenness and institutions in the feeble hope that they may find protection and clemency. Those without sufficient faith will always rebel against the struggles of this world, unaware that it is by their very rebellion that pain, suffering and even death had entered the world.

Doing good elevates the world and all its inhabitants while doing evil derogates all. We can choose to be the good one sees in the world, or we can choose otherwise. Life doesn’t always work out the way we want, but that doesn’t make it unfair. Remember you always have a choice.

“When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate. When life is bitter, say thank you and grow.” ~Shauna Niequist, bestselling author

“Life, I’ve learned is never fair. If people teach anything in school that should be it.” ~Nicholas Sparks, Novelist

“Life isn’t fair, but you can be.” ~Tom Selleck

“If life were fair, Elvis would be alive, and all the impersonators would be dead.” ~Johnny Carson

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Dec. 9, 4:30 pm, Chicken Fry at the Catholic War Vets Hall, 2444 Kelch Rd, Russia. Open to the public

Friday, Dec. 9, 6–8 p.m., Christmas Open House at the Versailles Museum.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 8–11 p.m., Singles Dance at the Greenville VFW with a $10 cover charge. The band will be Back Stage Pass. Doors open at 6 p.m. and free Christmas appreciation food.

Monday, Dec. 12, 1–3:30 p.m., is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public $5 admission at the door

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 9–10:30 a.m. (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Wednesday – Friday, Dec. 14-16, 3, 5 and 7 p.m., a Christmas Laser Light Show at BMI Event Center. Free admission. Donations appreciated

Thursday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at Beanz Buttercream Bakery.

Friday, Dec. 16, 5–7 p.m., Jen’s Burritos at the Ansonia American Legion followed by J-Bob’s Trivia from 7–10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 3, 5 and 7 p.m., Christmas Laser Light Show at BMI Event Center. Free admission. Donations appreciated. At 6 p.m., Comedian Mike Hemmelgarn will perform.

Monday – Friday, Dec. 19–23, 3, 5 and 7 p.m., final days of the Christmas Laser Light Show at BMI Event Center. Free admission. Donations appreciated.

Happy birthday wishes to Chanda Brown, Joyce Albers, Karen Schultz, Ron DeLoye, Jill Nieport, Ken Kremer, Terry “Chick” Richhart, Andy Monnin, Ernie Clayton, Lisa Martin, Joe Ruschau, Bob Goubeaux, Scott Garrison, Sandy Fletcher, Rita Rindler, Jenny Hamilton, Mandy Naugle, Angie Savage, Kerri Starkey, Danielle Luthman, Mary Larger, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Laura and Kyle Bohman (5), Grace and George Arnett (38), and Katrina and Dan Hoening (50) and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please keep in your prayers Ray Guillozet (83) Miriam Harman (97) and all those who have passed, including those whose anniversary of their passing is near. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones. It might get easier, but the pain never goes completely away.

As an act of kindness, send a Christmas card or drop off some cookies to a shut in or person who lost their spouse. Even if they have family, Christmas will be different than other years and a particularly lonesome time for them.