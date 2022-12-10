Lady Wave lose early afternoon game to Tipp at home

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School girls’ basketball team came up short against Tippecanoe High School, 28-42, at home.

The Lady Wave did have a 14-12 lead heading into the second quarter. But from there, the Lady Red Devils took over the game.

Head coach Rachel Kerns said the team played well overall. It was just one of those days where Greenville couldn’t hit on some of their shots.

“We still had great looks, we got to the rim and we had good open outside shots. I just think we didn’t hit some of shots that we needed to hit when we needed to,” Kerns said.

Tippecanoe had a 25-16 lead at halftime. The Lady Wave had chances to put themselves in a better spot heading into halftime, but they couldn’t get anything to fall in.

There was a period of time where the Lady Wave did commit a few turnovers as they were trying to push the ball up the court. Kerns said the team did have a few stretches in the second and third quarter where they weren’t playing their best basketball.

Sophomore Megan Lind led the team in points at halftime with five.

The Lady Red Devils took advantage of the Lady Wave’s misses and extended their lead in the third quarter.

Greenville still couldn’t get much offense going in the third quarter. Once the fourth quarter started, Greenville made some runs to make it a closer game.

They continued to get open looks and they converted on them. But, it was a little too late for them to make a comeback. Tippecanoe did enough to hold off Greenville and seal the game away.

Lady Red Devil Alexa Mader was the only player to reach double-digit points with 16. For Greenville, Lind led the team with eight points and senior Gracie Thacker was close behind Lind with seven points.

Both did their work in the post. Kerns said she was happy that her team was able to have a post presence in this game.

It was another game where Greenville was short handed. They have a shorter rotation with players not getting a lot of breaks during the game.

Kerns said they do have players who are either out right now or who are not quite ready to play at this level that can give them minutes. She also said they have to show they are ready to compete at this level. The whole team is doing what they can to improve as the season goes on.

“We have to continue to grow and work in practice. The unfortunate part this time of year is practices are getting far and few between because you have so many games,” Kerns said. “We are seeing improvements in areas from game to game. That’s all we can ask for.”

The Lady Wave are now 2-5 on the season with a 1-4 conference record. They have back to back road conference games coming up. Greenville has a tough game at West Carrollton on Dec. 12 and go to Xenia on Dec. 14.

