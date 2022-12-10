Big fourth quarter propels Versailles to home win over Greeneview

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School boys’ basketball team picked up a huge win over undefeated Greeneview High School, 50-37, at home on Dec. 10.

Head coach Travis Swank said the team wasn’t happy with their defensive effort after going 1-1 last weekend. This time around, the defense was the difference maker.

“Tonight, we were able to be physical on the defensive end and play more of a MAC style. I think that propelled us to a win,” Swank said.

The Tigers were up 22-18 at halftime. Everyone for the Tigers was chipping in on offense. The Rams would not let senior Connor Stonebraker beat them. While Stonebraker could only manage to catch and pass the ball, the rest of the team took advantage of their open looks.

In the second quarter, the offense stalled a little bit. Both defenses forced the other to drain the clock by passing it around and not give them easy lanes.

Senior Lucas Stammen and junior AJ Griesdorn both led the team at halftime with seven points. Swank said they made the plays necessary to give their team a chance to win.

“Both of those guys made winning plays here tonight. They were cutting hard and defensively, they were engaged all night long,” Swank said. “If we can have those two be available like that every single night, we’re going to start to make steps forward as a team.”

In the third quarter, Stonebraker started to find ways to score. After seeing the same defense he did in the first half, Stonebraker stayed one step ahead of the Rams’ defense.

The Tigers headed into the fourth quarter with a six point lead. Halfway through the fourth, the Rams cut it down to a three point lead, 38-35.

From that point on, Versailles ended the game on a 12-2 run. Versailles started to capitalize on their trips to the free throw line and players made plays to get open. Swank said the team was able to make those extra passes that killed off any momentum Greeneview was building.

Versailles rebounding also helped get the offense going. The Tigers were able to secure the rebound and run up the court. Swank said they were able to rebound the ball well tonight as they were physical on the boards just like they were physical on defense.

Stonebraker led the team in points with 17. He had 13 points in the second half.

Griesdorn was second with 11 points and Stammen finished with seven. Between them was freshman Drake Ahrens, who had nine points with seven points in the second half.

For Greeneview, Jordan Erisman was the only Ram to get double-digit points with 12.

Versailles is now 3-1 on the season and will have back to back conference games next weekend. They host Fort Recovery on Dec. 16 and then travel to Fort Loramie on Dec. 17.

