Greenville woman killed in crash near Piqua

PIQUA – Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. Sheryl Huffman, 51, of Greenville, was operating a 2011 Toyota Rav4 westbound on US-36. Eric Ramos, Jr., 27, of Piqua, was operating a 2011 Mercedes C300 eastbound on US-36.

Both vehicles collided head-on. Ms. Huffman was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Ramos and two children were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers from the Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit are assisting with the investigation.

The Piqua Fire Department, Piqua Police Department, Covington EMS, and Bradford EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

UPDATE: Sheryl Huffman was a bus driver for Greenville City Schools. Superintendent Doug Fries shared, “We will have our counselors and additional counselors available as needed. Our thoughts and Condolences are with the family during this difficult time.”