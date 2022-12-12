Versaille FFA senior, Reagan Winner, named capstone student of the month

VERSAILLES — Reagan Winner is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program and has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in its tenth year of existence.

Winner is the daughter of Dan and Patty Winner of North Star. Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School Junior and Senior Students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Winner has worked over 1,200 hours at DL Winner Livestock Express since her enrollment in capstone in fall of 2021. Reagan’s primary roles at DL Winner Livestock Express includes changing oil, service trucks, changing and installing brake and rotating tires on the trucks and trailers. She also oversees the maintenance records on their fleet of semis. Dan Winner, owner of DL Winner Livestock Express, is quoted as saying “Reagan is a real asset. She is productive, dependable, on time, outgoing, responsible and quick to learn.” Winner also stated that “Reagan only has to be shown once how to do a task.”

DL Winner Livestock Express was started in 1995 in North Star by Dan Winner in which they transport livestock and grain.

This year 38 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete to work at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills and knowledge they are gaining and the roles they play and assets they are to their business.

The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books, capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.

Congratulations to Reagan and thank you to DL Winner Livestock Express for this opportunity.