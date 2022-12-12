Versailles FFA members receive Greenhand FFA Degree

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Nov. 21, Versailles FFA held their monthly meeting and 58 first year members received their Greenhand FFA Degree.

To be eligible for the FFA Greenhand Degree members must meet the following qualifications: be in their first year of agriculture education, know the FFA creed and motto, understand the code of ethics, know how to properly wear the FFA jacket, know the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors, know about the organizations history, and have a plan for their SAE.

Recipients of the Greenhand FFA Degree include: Drake Arhens, Joey Barger, Zac Bartram, Cody Billenstein, Luke Borchers, Adam Brandt, Cole Brewer, Greta Broering, Rhylan Broerman, Hayden Brumbaugh, Isley DeMange, Luke DeMange, Grady Dirksen, Aerial Edwards, Mya Ellis, Nick Ellis, Natalie Gehret, Simone Grieshop, Reed Grilliot, Kristen Groff, Brandyn Heitkamp, Gavin Hecht, Jaelyn Hecht, Cale Henry, Abbigail Henry, Gracie Henry, Simeon Hess, Ava Jennings, Levi Johnson, Landyn Knapke, Rachael King, Hannah Luthman, Nate Marshal, Patrick McGlinch, Kendra Milligan, Bryson Moore, Elias Moiser, Reid Overholser, Joe Petitjean, Ben Pitsenbarger, Colton Platfoot, Ryan Pohl, Zach Rahm, Adam Rauh, Lucas Rhoades, Elizabeth Rodrigues, Brady Rogers, Katie Runner, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Jacob Schoeff, Ryan Schoeff, Kendal Smith, Hank Smith, Shelby Spradlin, Nathan Timmerman, Tristan Ward, Crystal Watts, Max Wilker.

In addition to the ceremony several Versailles FFA members recited the FFA creed as part of the ceremony they included: Adam Rauh, Rhylan Broerman, Simone Grieshop, Gracie Henry, and Isley DeMange, with Max Wilker and Hank Smith introducing them.

Landon Shelpman, the Ohio FFA Vice President at Large gave a motivational speech and pumpkin desserts, cider, caramel apples, and cheese and meat trays were served at the end of the program.