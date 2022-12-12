Versailles FFA hosted hunter safety program with program focus on beginner hunters

VERSAILLES — On Nov. 17, 2022, the Versailles FFA held the fifth annual Hunter Safety program with emphasis placed on the beginner hunter. Over 55 youth and their parents attended the event.

The program consisted of Luke Kaiser, Hunter Safety Committee co-chair, providing a welcome. James McClurg of Pheasant Forever spoke about gun safety related to hunting. Austin Barga, Darke County Pheasants Forever president, spoke about opportunities available through their organization. John Kaiser of the Division of Wildlife spoke about habitat management and Jeff Wenning, Darke County game warden spoke about hunting rules and laws and preparing yourself for hunting.

The Safety Committee was responsible for sponsoring this event and those committee members consisted of Trevor Luthman, Jace Bohman, Owen Rindler, Nicholas Ellis, Logan Nerderman, Gavin Hecht, Luke Kaiser, and Daniel Rethman. As part of the program all the 1st and 2nd time hunters were given an orange beginner hunter safety bucket which contained hunter orange vest and sock hat, water bottle, safety glasses, hand warmers, ear plugs, orange bag snacks and educational brochures from the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Versailles FFA would like to thank Darke County Pheasants Forever. In addition to the Hunter Safety Program, Versailles FFA sponsored a hunter safety poster contest and the winners included: 1st place Emma Enicks, 2nd Kiley May and 3rd Bailey Enicks. Thank you to everyone who attended and all the presenters.