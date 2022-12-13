Commissioners discuss Broadband, contracts

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss agreements and technology funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

Darke County Solid Waste Director Krista (Fourman) Unger spoke on behalf of a proposed agreement between the Darke County Solid Waste Management and Darke County General Health District.

“It is a three year contract. It started on July 1 of this year and will run until June 30, 2025,” Unger said.

She said there is no increase as far as the amount they will obtain annually. It is a matter of approving the dates. The entire contract is $105,000 for the next three years with $35,000 being paid each year.

The County Recorder requested a Technology Fund of $7 per year. Hillary Holzapfel the Darke County Recorder submitted a proposal for funding for the calendar years Jan. 2022 thru Dec. 21, 2026 for the acquisition, maintenance of micrographic or other equipment and for contract services.

“The money gets held back and it gets used to upgrade technology within the office,” Aultman said.

“The County Auditor will place $7 in the county treasury to the credit of the county recorder’s technology fund. The amount shall include $4 previously allocated, and an additional $3 to be taken from the total base fee collected for filing or recording of each document.

The commissioners also approved a notice of award for the demolition and site revitalization program- project two. Dirt X Construction & Excavating was awarded the job, and the contract price of the awarded contract was $13,950.

An authorization and application for grant assistance was approved for the ODOT Office of Aviation for funding under the SFY 2022 Ohio Airport Improvement Grant Program. The grant funds are needed to provide matching funds to the Federal Aviation Administration AIP Grant for the Relocation of the Electrical Vault Project.

Stegall added the airport has been doing well with fuel sales, and they have seen an increase in demand.

Commissioner Holmes spoke on broadband. He said they have received the final addendum’s, and they are going into final review. Broadband Ohio had offered to help with final review, and Holmes is waiting for confirmation; it will occur early to mid Jan.

“So that is moving forward.” Holmes said.

