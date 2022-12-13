Versailles big winners at Trotwood Swim Invitational; Arcanum and Ansonia perform well

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

TROTWOOD — Ansonia, Arcanum and Versailles High School competed at the Trotwood Invitational Swim Meet on Dec. 10 at Trotwood Madison High School.

Versailles were the big Darke County winners as the boys’ and the girls’ teams finished second as a team.

For the boys, their top four-swimmer team finished first and fifth in the 200-yard relay events. Senior Alex Nelson, junior Daniel Waymire, sophomores Michael Menke and Dylan Dunn made up the team that finished in the top five of each relay event.

As for the individual results, Waymire and Nelson finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 100-yard Freestyle. Waymire clocked in at 58.34 and Nelson at 59.30.

Waymire also finished eighth in the 50-yard Backstroke with a time of 31.43.

Menke finished third in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:03.91. Menke also finished fourth in the 50-yard Buuterfly with a time of 27.74.

For the girls, they had two teams of four finish in the top ten of the 200-yard relay events. Senior Alayna Rindler, juniors Lydia Hecht and Lily Cordonnier and sophomore Erin Frederick finished first and second in the team relay events.

Juniors Dakota Overholser and Emma Meyer along with sophomore Paige Holzapfel finished tenth in both team relay events. Junior Sarah Simons was included in one of the team events while junior Riley Kruckeberg was included in the other.

Hecht and Frederick finished first and second in the 100-yard Freestyle. Hecht, Rindler and Cordonnier finished third, fourth and seventh, respectively, in the 100-yard IM.

In the 50-yard Freestyle, Holzapfel finished eighth with a time of 29.47. In the 50-yard Butterfly, Cordonnier finished third with a time of 30.07.

For the 50-yard Backstroke, Frederick and Overholser finished fourth and ninth. In the 50-yard Breaststroke, Rindler finished fourth with a time of 34.74.

For Arcanum, the boys finished in eighth place while the girls finished in 20th place.

The boys finished in 12th place in both relay events. Jacob Rice, Ashton Paul, Charlie Barry and Robby Arling made up the relay team.

In the 100-yard IM, Paul finished eighth with a time of 1:09.57 which was a personal best for him.

In the 50-yard Freestyle, Rice finished sixth with a time of 25.88 while Arling finished 39th with a time of 30.98.

Barry finished in first place in the 50-yard Backstroke with a time of 29.07.

In the 50-yard Breaststroke, Barry finished fifth with a personal best time of 33.57. Rice finished eighth with a time of 34.53 while Arling had a personal best time of 40.81 in the same event.

Paul finished 11th in the 50-yard Butterfly with a time of 29.32.

As for the Arcanum girls, Claire Lemons finished 17th in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:19.16. She also finished 24th in the 50-yard Butterfly with a time of 34.67.

Lani Hollinger finished 13th in the 50-yard Breaststroke with a time of 39.21. She also placed 26th in the 50-yard Freestyle with a time of 33.60. Both times were a personal best.

For Ansonia, Makayla Stachler finished ninth in the 50-yard Freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard Backstroke. She swam for a time of 29.65 in the freestyle and a 33.98 in the backstroke.

Gavin Stachler finished fourth in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:04.44 and fifth in the 50-yard Freestyle with a time of 25.74. Both times were a personal best for him.

Arcanum and Ansonia will next compete on Dec. 17 at the Kleptz YMCA. For Versailles, they will swim on Dec. 17 at the Butler Invitational at Wright State University.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]