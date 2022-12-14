Edison State seeks info from alumni

PIQUA — The Office of Alumni Engagement at Edison State Community College invites alumni to share their stories and announcements to possibly be featured in Wired, an alumni and friends magazine published three times a year. All Edison State graduates and anyone who has completed at least one semester of coursework at the College are automatically part of the Edison State alumni family.

Whether students have continued their education or entered the workforce, the Office of Alumni Engagement is excited to hear what alumni have been doing since attending Edison State. Alumni are also encouraged to share their experiences as a student at Edison State and how the College prepared them for their next chapter. Submit a special memory of classes, clubs, professors, and more. Each issue of Wired features various alumni highlights.

Kathleen Leese, an alumna highlighted in the Summer 2022 issue of Wired, graduated from Edison State in 2012 with a degree in criminal justice and plans to continue her education. She and her brother, John Leese, II, actively advocate for issues related to elder abuse and have spoken at the Ohio State House.

Another alumnus highlighted in the same issue was Michale Riethman, who earned a certificate from Edison State in 2008. Riethman began his career as a brake press operator at Midmark before being promoted to a machinist position and team lead. He now serves as an associate manager at Nuvasive.

In addition to sharing their stories, alumni can submit announcements to let the Office of Alumni Engagement know about a birth or adoption, award recognition, job change, obituary, wedding or special anniversary, and more.

Stories can be shared by completing the form at www.edisonohio.edu/stayconnected. Announcements can be submitted at www.edisonohio.edu/announcements.

The Edison State Office of Alumni Engagement is committed to informing, connecting, and engaging Edison State alumni while supporting the mission and goals of the College. Learn more about the Office of Alumni Engagement and view the current and past issues of Wired by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/alumni-engagement.