Local Briefs

Jackson Twp. Trustees year-end meeting

UNION CITY — The Jackson Township Trustees will have its year-end meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, at the Jackson Township Building. The trustees request any bills or other year-end concerns be addressed at this meeting.

The Jackson Township trustees are James Hanes, Doug Longfellow and Caleb Threewits. The Fiscal Officer is Sandy Denniston. The Jackson Township Zoning Inspector is Curt Yount. For any zoning matters, contact Inspector Yount at 547-7381.

The township holds its meeting on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Greenville BOE meets

GREENVILLE — Treasurer of the Board of Education of the Greenville City School District has called a Regular meeting of the board on Thursday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board. Prior to the regular meeting, there will be a work session to discuss early childhood curriculum beginning at 5 p.m. in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall.

St. Dymphna Mental Health Prayer

MARIA STEIN — The winter months can be hard for many people, this service is for all those who battle or are praying for those with anxiety, depression, and mental health issues. The Maria Stein Shrine invites everyone to join them on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m., as they pray for the intercession of St. Dymphna, the patron saint of mental health. This service, which will be held in the Adoration Chapel, it will include scripture, prayer, reflection, and veneration of the St. Dymphna relic.