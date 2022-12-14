Pothast, Wagner, and Litten honored by chapter

VERSAILLES — At the November FFA meeting, first year members received their Greenhand Degree and the November FFA members of the month were announced. Josie Pothast, Taylor Wagner, and Karlie Litten were selected as Versailles FFA members of the month.

Josie Pothast was selected as a Versailles FFA member of the month. Josie is a sophomore and a third year member of the Versailles FFA. Josie has attended the Darke County Farm Bureau banquet, birthday parties at Versailles Senior Citizens Center, Ag is Cool tent, monthly meetings, Poultry Days tent, Fall Harvest Sale, Farm Day, and more. Her CDE involvement includes wildlife, soils, and poultry, and she participates in fruit sales. Josie is the daughter of Jon and Jessica Pothast. She received a t-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.

Taylor Wagner was also selected as a Versailles FFA member of the month. Wagner is a sophomore and a third year member of the Versailles FFA. She has participated in the following: Fruit Sales, food drive, Farm Day, monthly meetings, canned food drive, the Farm Business Management CDE, and more. Additionally, she exhibited livestock at the Great Darke County Fair. Taylor is the daughter of Jason and Sarah Wagner. Taylor received a t-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.

Lastly, Karlie Litten was selected as a Versailles FFA member of the month. Litten is a sophomore and a third year member of the Versailles FFA. Karlie has been involved in monthly meetings, Farm Day, Soup and Sandwich Social, canned food drive, fruit sales, and more. Her CDE participation has included Farm Business Management and Greenhand Quiz. She is the daughter of Mark and Jennifer Litten. Karlie received a t-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.