Commissioners ask for citizens’ help with Broadband

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Broadband. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, Larry Holmes were present.

“We received a request to make sure our FCC maps are correct because they have an impact on funding that is anticipated to come through in 2023,” Holmes said.

Right now, the maps are showing Darke County has better coverage than there actually is. Holmes said the funding is pretty high, and we “don’t want to be left standing behind the door and get left out” because the map appears we do not have a need for intervention.

In order to help bring high-speed internet to all Ohioans and Darke County specifically the commissioners are asking for you to go to BroadbandMap.fcc.gov and search for your address. When you find it, click on the gear symbol and make sure ‘All Wired and Licensed Fixed Wireless’ is selected under Technology. Check to see if the location status is correct. If it is not, click on ‘Location Change’. Next see if the listed service providers deliver at the internet speeds displayed. If not, click ‘Availability Change’.

If you have any questions, visit broadband.ohio.gov or email Broadband at [email protected]

“Share this information as widely as you can. We need to get this out to the public, especially the rural areas because the map is not accurate,” Holmes said.

Taylor Dill with the OSU Extension provided an update for the commissioners. She advised this past week, they launched their Farm Finance Series, and looks forward to it and believes it is going to really pan out. Their next session will take place on Jan. 17.

On Dec. 16, Dill will be conducting a Mushroom Workshop in North Star talking about backyard mushroom production.

“I have 30 people registered for that, so a lot more of Darke County really wants to grow mushrooms than I originally assumed,” Dill said. “I’m pretty excited about that.”

Roseanne Scammahorn and Rhonda Williams are going to complete the Adult Mental Health First Aid Facilitator Training for three days on Dec. 19 – 21.

“Each one of us will be certified in something mental health,” Dill said.

Both Scammahorn and Williams have received awards for their teaching abilities this year. Some of the awards include: Distinguished Team Award for Best Overall Team in Teaching, Team Teaching first place for one program area – all extension members for Tai Chi for Beginners, Team Teaching third place for extension and non-extension collaborations for the Generation Rx: Safe Medication Practices for Life, and Creative Works Honorable Mention for Promotional Package in the team division.

“There’s a lot of good stuff,” Holmes said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

