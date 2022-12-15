Bomholt to become an Oiler next fall

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Kirsten Bomholt will have a chance to show off her skills at the next level in the fall. Bomholt has signed her National Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic career at the University of Findlay.

Bomholt is coming off a year where she made the volleyball All-Ohio Division III First Team. She was also named as the MAC Player of the Year in volleyball.

Bomholt is ready to take that next step at a place she believes is the best fit for her.

“I like the environment, the girls are really nice. They’re just very welcoming,” Bomholt said.

Head coach Liz McNeilan said Bomholt is going to be excited to see what that next level of competition looks like next fall. McNeilan believes Bomholt has put in the work to reach the goals she had set for herself.

“She’s very driven. She’s very passionate about the game, she loves the game,” McNeilan said. “I’m very excited for her to see this next level. She’s put in the hours, she’s put in the time, the blood, sweat and tears.”

It might take some time before Bomholt can gain significant playing time. She said she doesn’t expect to be a starter right away, but will work towards that role as soon as she steps into the gym at Findlay.

Bomholt will study health science while at Findlay. She plans to get her masters to specialize in physical therapy.

