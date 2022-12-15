Reese heading to Tusculum to run college track next year

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Colton Reese will have a chance to further his track career next year. Reese signed his National Letter of Intent to run track at Tusculum University.

Tusculum does have a relatively new track and field program. Reese jumped at the chance to help build it up.

“When it came down to make my decision, I wanted to help build a team and improve it any way I can,” Reese said.

It took a while before Reese knew he wanted to purse college track. Reese said it wasn’t until his sophomore year he realized he wanted to run track in college. He knew it would require a lot of hard work to get to that point. Reese didn’t wait and started to train towards that goal.

Nick Rhoades, Versailles new boys track head coach, has some familiarity with Reese. He said he had a chance to see him at some track meets while he was coaching at another school. Rhoades is excited to see what Reese can do this season and down the road.

“He should be really proud of what he has done. I know he feels like he’s got unfinished business. He’s already reached out to me several times and we’re talking about some leadership things he’s going to do this year,” Rhoades said. “I’m pretty excited to have somebody of his caliber, not just as an athlete but as a person, to be on the team and help be a leader in that position.”

While at Tusculum, Reese plans to pursue his doctor of physical therapy and apply that to his sports.

