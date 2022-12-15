Greenville wrestling loses home match to Brookville

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School wrestling team dropped their first home match of the season against Brookville High School, 65-15, on Dec. 14.

There were 13 matchups, each in a different weight class, during the match. The Green Wave managed to win three of the 13 matchups.

Sophomore William Bush, sophomore Quinton Rogers and senior Payton Parsons each picked up a dual win in the match. Rogers and Parsons both won by pinfall.

Caiden Chrysler was close to getting a dual win. His dual against Luke Dolan went all three periods.

After a dual match at Coldwater, the Green Wave will travel to Celina on Dec. 20 for another road match.

