Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship recipients

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Historical Society is pleased to announce that four scholarships were awarded through the Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship Program for the 2022–2023 academic year.

This year’s recipients are Versailles High School graduates Maggie Hedrick, Rachel Jamison, and Jenna Frantz; Ansonia High School graduate Bailey Stammen. Hedrick, Frantz, and Stammen each attend the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University, and Jamison attends The Ohio State University School of Medicine.

The Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship program, administered by the Darke County Historical Society, was established and funded in 1971 by Lowell Thomas and his sister Pherbia Thomas Thornburg in memory of their father Dr. Harry G. Thomas. The program was later supplemented by a bequest from Lowell Thomas’ will with the investment interest generated by the fund being used to offer scholarships.

Dr. Thomas received a degree from the University of Cincinnati Medical School, practiced in Iowa and Colorado, and served during WWI in British hospitals leaving the war as a colonel in General Pershing’s army. Dr. Thomas died in 1952 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Both he and his wife, Harriet Wagner, were descendants of Darke County pioneers.

Eligibility for the Harry G. Thomas Medical Scholarship requires the applicant to be a resident of Darke County and a graduate of a Darke County high school. Applicants must be accepted into a medical school, complete an application, and furnish transcripts and letters of recommendation. Students may be considered for scholarship awards for up to four years during medical school but must re-submit a letter of interest each year.

For information concerning the scholarship program or for an application, please contact Dr. Clay Johnson at Garst Museum, 205 North Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331; 937-548-5250; or [email protected]