Lions celebrate with Fellowship Night

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club celebrated the season with its Fellowship Night on Dec. 13. Twenty-seven members and guests were served a delicious meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky.

While Christmas music played in the background, those in attendance enjoyed a salad, fried chicken, ham, scalloped potatoes, and green beans, along with cheesecake, and cookies for dessert.

Union City Lions President, Jim Dubeansky took a few minutes to highlight the activities the club was involved in during 2022. Each lady was given a small gift bag of candy and wine and a number of beautiful centerpieces were given away as door prizes.