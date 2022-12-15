Darke County Art Trail founders welcome Husted

GREENVILLE — Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA and Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with the bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail.

The Darke County Art Trail launched this past June with the unveiling of a bronze statue of Tecumseh at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. This unique collaboration not only identifies Darke County public art, but also is commissioning and installing new pieces to be added across Darke County and along the Tecumseh Bike path. The two organizations began the project three years ago recognizing that the arts and arts experiences are integral and necessary to our overall health and well-being as is nature and enjoyment of the outdoors.

“In looking to bring a public art trail to the county my committee soon realized that not only do we have an abundance of public, but that the Darke County Parks had already set the groundwork with the Tecumseh bike trail and various locations across the county,” shared DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. Our county is rich in history and nature and our hope is that by creating the Art Trail we provide a unique way to enjoy all three.”

Additional partners in the Darke County Art Trail include Wayne HealthCare & the Darke County Visitors Bureau with support from the Darke County Endowment for the Arts, The Ohio Arts Council and funding through the OFCC state capital budget. All of whom recognize that supporting the arts and working to make arts accessible to everyone benefits not only the citizens of Darke County and continues to add to the quality of life in our community, but it also provides tourism opportunities and benefits our local businesses and economy.

You can find out more information about DCCA and the Darke County Art Trail online at www.DarkeCountyArts.org or pick up a Darke County Art Trail map in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center or Darke County Visitor’s Bureau Welcome Center in downtown Greenville.