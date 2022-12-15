CAP honors fallen on Dec. 17

DAYTON — Group VII of the Civil Air Patrol helps to honor fallen soldiers at Dayton National Cemetery by participating in the annual Wreaths Across America event. Saturday, Dec. 17 is National Wreaths Across America Day – when citizens across the country come together to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom. The courage and sacrifice of our military veterans should never be forgotten. The public has a chance to show them their appreciation and gratitude by joining the Civil Air Patrol and fellow citizens at Dayton National Cemetery at noon as they lay remembrance wreaths on the headstones of our hometown heroes and recognize their service to our nation. You’ll be joining fellow patriots as we say their names and show support for their families.

If you’d like to volunteer for the ceremony at Dayton National Cemetery or as a location coordinator and start a ceremony at a community cemetery near you, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. For more information on how to support the ceremony in Dayton, please email [email protected]

About Civil Air Patrol

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief, and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.

