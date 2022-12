GREENVILLE — Greenville Transit System (GTS) will adjust its hours to allow employees to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

GTS will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. They will return to regular business hours on Dec. 26.

GTS will also be closing at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. They will return to regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.