Premier Health leads in diversity

DAYTON — Premier Health is one of nine organizations across the nation being recognized by Modern Healthcare as a top diversity organization.

The organizations are being recognized for demonstrating a commitment to diversity in their workforces, including at an executive and board level, according to Modern Healthcare. Premier Health was recognized specifically for:

its emerging talent academy, which provides potential new leaders an opportunity to participate in a 12-week leadership development program;

its seven employee resource groups, which provide opportunities for community engagement, networking, leadership development, and fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging.

Premier Health has 16 C-suite executive leaders, 56 percent of whom are women, and 25 percent of the total number of C-suite executives identify as a person of color. The board of trustees for Premier Health is 33 percent women, and 24 percent of the total number of trustees identify as a person of color.

“To be selected as a top organization for diversity by Modern Healthcare is humbling. We are serious about our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, recognizing it as central to our ability to excel in providing culturally competent health care to the communities that we serve,” said Michael C. Riordan, Premier Health’s president and chief executive officer.

The diversity of Premier Health’s nursing workforce (RNs, BSNs, etc.) is more than 30 percent greater than the overall diversity of the region’s nursing workforce, according to census data. Additionally, the diversity of Premier Health’s employed physician workforce is more than three times greater than the overall diversity of the region’s employed physician workforce, according to census data.

“There is no question that diversity, equity, and inclusion programs are critical to our overall success, and it’s vital that those perspectives are represented at all levels of the organization. Our locally based board sees this as fundamental to fulfilling our mission to improve the health of the communities that we serve,” said Kathleen Carlson, chair of the Premier Health board.