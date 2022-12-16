Midmark creates healthy workplace

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO).

The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. Applicants are scored on the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.

“As a healthcare company, we understand the importance of having an award-winning wellness program focused on the physical and mental well-being of our teammates and their families,” said Sue Hulsmeyer, vice president, human resources and corporate communications. “While our program is built on a strong foundation of education, it is designed to encourage engagement, feedback and recommendations from our teammates. We have a teammate-led wellness committee and a full schedule of friendly challenges and events.”

On its Versailles campus, Midmark maintains an onsite wellness center staffed by a nurse and offers flu shots, mammograms, vascular and skin screenings, blood pressure checks and other wellness checks throughout the year. The company also offers weekly onsite massage sessions, outdoor walking paths and fitness center spaces for group and individual workouts.

“I’m extremely proud that the commitment to teammate health and safety is deeply ingrained in our culture. Our wellness program was a critical factor in our quick and effective response to keep our teammates safe and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jared Pottkotter, senior manager, human resources benefits and technology. “At Midmark, it’s not just about good policies and offerings, it’s about long-established, mutual trust between our teammates and our leadership.”

This is not the first time Midmark has been recognized for its commitment to the health and well-being of its teammates. In 2020, Midmark was named Healthiest Employer in Ohio and Michigan powered by Springbuk, Inc.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only clinical environmental design company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design for the medical, dental and animal health markets. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains ten additional locations, including innovation hubs, in the United States and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.