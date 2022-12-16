Greenville FFA makes blankets

GREENVILLE — With the weather getting cooler, a thick warm blanket could make this time of year a bit more comfortable. The Greenville FFA chapter is making no sew blankets this week to give to people in need.

FFA members must carefully cut two sheets of 4’x5’ fleece and layer them together. Then, they cut the edges into strips and tie the two fleece blankets together. Each banket takes about 15 minutes for a group of four people to assemble.

The Greenville FFA Chapter hopes to make 60 double layered fleece blankets to donate. The chapter has voted to donate the no sew blankets to Florida hurricane relief, local homeless shelter, seeds of hope in Troy, and the Miami county abuse shelter. The Greenville FFA chapter hopes to brighten up their holiday with these blankets.