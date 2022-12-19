Children injured in crash on U.S. Route 127

GREENVILLE – On Dec. 17, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Randy Brunswick, 60, of Fort Loramie, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road at U.S. 127. Brunswick failed to yield at the stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2021 International LT625 driven by William Kellam, 42, of Spartanburg, SC. After the collision, Brunswick’s vehicle traveled across the median and came to rest in the ditch. Brunswick and his passenger, Tena Black, 54, of Versailles, had to be extracted by mechanical means a long with two juvenile passengers.

Brunswick was initially transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue along with the two juveniles. Brunswick has since been transported to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. One of the juveniles was later transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition, the other juvenile was released from Wayne Healthcare. Black was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by the Miami Valley MICU where she is listed as critical condition. Kellam denied medical treatment at the scene of the accident.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the accident and remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.