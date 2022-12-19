Greenville wrestling victorious at Coldwater

By Drew Terhall

COLDWATER — The Greenville wrestling team picked up a 42-40 win over the Coldwater wrestling team on Dec. 15 on the road.

Greenville won each match by a pin. Five Green Wave wrestlers got into the win column during the match.

The sophomore wrestlers were the big winners of the match. William Bush picked up a win over Tanner Stammen in two periods. Sophomore Quinton Rogers defeated Jordan Houser in one period. Sophomore Caiden Chrysler won in three periods over Mason Klosterman.

Senior Peyton McCartney defeated Sam Rismiller in three periods. Crocket Parson picked up the pin win in one period.

The Green Wave will look to keep this momentum going as they travel to Celina on Dec. 20 for another match. Greenville is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

