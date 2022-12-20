Greenville BOE honors driver, recognizes student achievements, discusses House bills

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall Dec. 15, 2022. Of particular interest were recognition of the untimely passing of bus driver Sheryl Huffman, spelling bee winners, inductees into the National Honor Society, and education-related Ohio House bills presented during lame-duck session.

Jody Harter, Doug Fries, Jenna Jurosic, Mark Libert, Brad Gettinger, Jim Sommer, Kristi Strawser, Krista Stump, and Jim Hooper were present. There was no public participation.

Following roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, adoption of agenda, and approval of minutes, Superintendent Doug Fries held a moment of silence in honor of Sheryl Huffman, bus driver for Greenville City Schools. Fries said, “Sheryl has made an impact on the lives of so many students and staff during her career with Greenville City Schools. Sheryl’s dedication, commitment, and care to the students she transported day in and day out was inspiring. She was an outstanding employee.”

Superintendent’s report included announcement of district spelling bee winners now set to compete in the Darke County Spelling Bee on Jan. 26, 2023, as well as a highlight of new NHS members following the recent Induction Ceremony with advisor Amber Warner:

— Seventh and Eighth Grade Spelling Bee: Jocelin Smith (grade 8) – Winner and Steven Francis (grade 7) – Runner-up

— Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Grade Spelling Bee: Pacey Miller (grade 5) – Winner and Landrey Huffman (grade 6) – Runner-up

— National Honor Society inductees: (Seniors) Ty Bush, Noah Ellis, Nolan Ellis, Zoe Enochs, Haleigh Hoening, Ashlyn Zimmer, and (Juniors) Thomas Barr, Evan Beckley, Lydia Beisner, Alexis Bertsch, Sierra Brumbaugh, Myanna Conway, Corbin Frye, Anne Gibson, Alex Hadden, Cali Harter, Jayden Hicks, Sadie Lance, Josie Madden, Haleigh McDermitt, Ella McLear, Lily Mowery, Lillian Stevens, Gavin Swank, Asia Thompson

Commendations were extended to Greenville Middle School Choirs for their entertaining 2022 Holiday Concert held on Dec. 2 under direction of Kari Thompson; GMS 5th and 6th Grade Concert and Orchestra Bands for their excellent concert held on Dec. 1 under the direction of Brian McKibben and J.R. Price; GHS Theatre students and Director Steve Buckingham for their outstanding production of “A Christmas Carol” during the weekend of Dec. 9 to 10; and GHS Instrumental Music Department featuring Jazz Band, Symphonic Band, and the Wind Ensemble for their excellent concert on Dec. 8 under the direction of J. R. Price and Carl Phlipot.

Fries said he personally attended three of the four events and is very proud of the talented students and staff in the district.

Reverse evacuation drills were successfully conducted in all school buildings and in Memorial Hall to ensure safe and efficient re-entry into buildings in the case of emergency.

A draft of the 2023-24 calendar is now available. Currently, there is 72 percent approval from the teacher’s union. A public hearing will be held in January regarding the upcoming calendar.

Treasurer Jurosic reported audit is still ongoing, and treasurer’s business included unanimous approval of schedule of bills for month of November and bill payment for Ohio HOSA, Amazon, Wal-Mart, Crisis Prevention Institute, Ohio CAT, and The Service Company as detailed in the meeting’s agenda. Unanimous approval was given for treasurer to file with the Darke County Auditor permanent appropriations by fund for fiscal year 2023 as detailed in the meeting agenda. Tax budget for fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024) was unanimously approved as presented under separate cover pending the requirements for public review are met.

Superintendent’s business included a recommendation of approval of board policies for first and second readings as well as final approval of policies under third review as presented under separate cover. All motions received unanimous support.

Donations were unanimously accepted with great appreciation from community members and businesses. Of particular note were donations from Mr. and Mrs. Jennings for Athletic Department—Track and Field Complex as well as vehicular donations by Jeremy Moore, Rebsco, Inc., and Lavona Fiegle for the GHS Auto Tech program.

Unanimous approval was granted for treasurer to pay dues to participate in the Ohio School Boards Association Legal Assistance Fund for calendar year 2023.

Superintendent’s requests included approval for Adam Jenks to receive his GHS diploma through the established Ohio Department of Education Ohio 22+ Adult High School Diploma program as completed by the Aspire program and Upper Valley Career Center—Adult Division. Fries reported this to be the fourth student to meet graduation requirements through the program this year.

Additional requests included the disposal of obsolete or damaged technology equipment and 25 drinking fountains (via scrap) replaced with touchless systems in K-8 building.

Contracts included approval of agreements with Inside Out Coaching, Butler County Educational Service Center, Wright State University, Cardinal Bus Sales and Service for two buses, and Ohio School Boards Association for membership renewal.

Recommendations for field trips included GMS’s eighth grade class trip to Washington, D.C., from May 16 to 19 ($820/student) and sixth grade class trip to Columbus on May 19 ($200/student).

Discussion was raised regarding the increasing costs of field trips and accessibility for students. Fries reported approximately half the students participated last year. It was noted the requests for financial assistance have increased and the district works hard to find community donations to help offset the costs.

All recommendations and requests were unanimously approved by members of the board.

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jim Hooper received unanimous approval of his recommendation of Bay Pointe Technology contract for Ruckus wireless support for access points at GMS and GHS with 70 percent of the cost to be reimbursed through federal E-rate funding.

Additionally, Superintendent’s business included recommendation and unanimous passing of resignation of Varsity Boys Soccer Coach; employment of second-shift custodian, general education certified staff, six classified staff positions, substitute positions, and a home instructor; and unpaid leave for teachers under FMLA purposes.

Salary increases for years of experience as well as substitute pay increase for 15 consecutive days in a classroom were given to corresponding staff.

Recommendation of supplemental contracts for Varsity Boys Tennis Coach and Assistant Varsity/Reserve Basketball Cheer Advisor as well as all proposed volunteers and corresponding salary changes were approved.

All requested reimbursements for professional meeting expenses, including OMEA Music and Guiding Gifted Learners conferences were approved.

Mark Libert was unanimously approved at the President Pro-tempore for the organizational meeting in January 2023.

Career Technology Stakeholders will meet morning of Jan. 9, 2023, and Business Advisory Council had no meeting since last BOE session.

Libert report on Greenville Schools Foundation included update that brick orders have been put in and grant applications can be made right now, with availability to teachers and coaches.

DCCA—M. H. Advisory Committee met on Nov. 22. WiFi has been on hold and is “nobody’s fault” as reported by Stump. Additional items of interest from meeting included possible work on worn stage floor as it is reported “real theatre” uses black flooring. Railing for the balcony is both a safety and aesthetic issue. Arcon Builders quoted $43,000 for brass railing installation and $35,000 for steel. Discussion was held regarding wood or other less costly alternatives, and the issue was tabled at present due to cost. Also DCCA would like to include message of support from GCS as many in the community do not realize Memorial Hall building is owned and operated by the school district. Libert agreed to “shoot ideas” of wording/message that might be included on programs, etc. to Stump for presentation to DCCA.

Sommer updated the board on legislative matters with a focus on legislation during the lame-duck session. HB151 (Replace Ohio Teacher Residency program with local mentorship), HB492 (Require school athletic coaches complete mental health training), HB497 (Eliminate retention under the Third Grade Reading Guarantee), HB554 (Require issuance of certain temporary educator licenses), and HB606 (Enact Sarah’s Law for Seizure Safe Schools) were all mentioned as by Sommer as bills of recent interest. Sommer also reported concern regarding Senate Bill 178 (Reform function, responsibilities of state education offices). It was recommended to “keep an eye” on voucher program legislation as well and to contact legislators with concerns. Ohio legislature can be found at legislature.ohio.gov.

Stump brought attention to Sommer’s 17 years of service as an executive committee member of OSBA and prompted him to share his recent award. Board members thanked Sommer and congratulated his successful career on the committee.

Board members adjourned the meeting at 7:25 p.m.

The Greenville City Schools Board of Education meetings are typically held the third Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. in St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth Street, Greenville, Ohio. Full meeting minutes are regularly posted on the Board of Education site: www.greenville.k12.oh.us/BoardofEducation.aspx.

